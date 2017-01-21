Sequins and security: Donald Trump inauguration balls in pictures

Mr Donald Trump, newly sworn in as the United States' 45th President, celebrated at three official balls held after the inauguration.
Two, the Liberty and Freedom balls, took place at the Washington Convention Center. A third, the Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, was at the National Building Museum.
The first two were attended by supporters who donated to the inauguration, and were also open to the public, who could purchase tickets for US$50 (S$71.29). The third was attended by members of the military and veterans.
Despite reports that A-list performers were hard to come by for the events, they were glitzy affairs - with very heavy security.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.