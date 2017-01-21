Sequins and security: Donald Trump inauguration balls in pictures

Mr Donald Trump, newly sworn in as the United States' 45th President, celebrated at three official balls held after the inauguration.

Two, the Liberty and Freedom balls, took place at the Washington Convention Center. A third, the Salute To Our Armed Services Ball, was at the National Building Museum.

The first two were attended by supporters who donated to the inauguration, and were also open to the public, who could purchase tickets for US$50 (S$71.29). The third was attended by members of the military and veterans.

Despite reports that A-list performers were hard to come by for the events, they were glitzy affairs - with very heavy security.



Mr Trump and wife Melania danced to Frank Sinatra's My Way in their debut as first couple at the Liberty Ball. PHOTO: AFP





“Well, we did it,” Trump told the revelers. “We won. And today, we had a great day.” Melania wears an off-shoulder ivory gown, reportedly by designer Herve Pierre, accented with a thin red ribbon and a full-length frill. PHOTO: AFP





Elated guests and supporters watch and take photos as Mr Trump speaks. PHOTO: REUTERS





After their first dance, the First Couple were joined by their older children, including Ivanka Trump (second from right) and husband

Jared Kushner (right). PHOTO: REUTERS





Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen join Mr and Mrs Trump at the Inauguration Freedom Ball. PHOTO: REUTERS





Ivanka Trump blows a kiss as she departs with her husband Jared Kushner from the Inauguration Freedom Ball. She is wearing a champagne-colored fairy princess gown covered in sparkles by Carolina Herrera. PHOTO: REUTERS





Counsellor to the President Kellyanne Conway at one of the balls with her daughter Claudia. PHOTO: TWITTER/KELLYANNE CONWAY





Guests, many in high heels, have to walk several blocks through a labyrinth of security fences, road barriers and a human wall of police officers dressed in riot gear. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG





A trio bound for an inaugural ball asks a police officer how to access the venue while protesters against Mr Trump attempt to disrupt the event. PHOTO: REUTERS





Members of the Radio City Rockettes performed twice although members had protested earlier at being booked for the inauguration. PHOTO: AFP





They were all smiles and as precise as ever. PHOTO: EPA





Other acts include Pelican212 (above), The Piano Guys and singer Sam Moore. PHOTO: AFP





The Piano Guys performing at the Freedom Inaugural Ball. PHOTO: AFP

