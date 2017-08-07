Seeing double at Twinsburg festival

Numerous sets of twins gathered during the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, last Saturday. The festival, which started in 1976, is the world's largest annual gathering of twins and multiples.

Organisers invited people taking part to dress in costume representing the country their family came from, and most participants played along.

Events at the weekend festival included a talent show, a "double take" parade and contests for the twins who looked most and least alike. The small American town is also celebrating its founding by identical twins 200 years ago.