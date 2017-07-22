Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary; Trump picks financier Scaramucci as communications director

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES. REUTERS) - Sean Spicer, who has been serving in a dual role as White House press secretary and communications director, abruptly resigned on Friday (July 21) after US President Donald Trump chose long-time supporter Anthony Scaramucci as the new communications director, a White House official said.

Spicer, 45, reportedly told Mr Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of Mr Scaramucci, a New York financier. Mr Trump offered Mr Scaramucci the job at 10am (US time).

The president requested that Mr Spicer stay on, but Mr Spicer said he believed the appointment was a major mistake, the New York Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

Currently at the Export-Import Bank, Scaramucci, 53, is expected to start his new job in August.

Scaramucci, a campaign fundraiser for Mr Trump and regular adviser during the presidential transition, has been mentioned for multiple jobs in the administration, most recently as ambassador to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. He has also been considered as head of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

The appointment comes as the White House deals with questions around a special counsel probe and several congressional investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and potential collusion with Mr Trump’s campaign.

The communications position has been vacant since Mr Michael Dubke resigned in May as communications director.

Mr Spicer has been serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since Mr Dubke left.

Parodied memorably on the Saturday Night Live sketch comedy show for his combative encounters with the White House press corps, Spicer became one of the Trump administration’s most recognised figures after taking the job in December.

He was sometimes targeted by critics for what they said were false or misleading statements. In recent weeks, Spicer has less frequently taken the lectern in the White House press room.