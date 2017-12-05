Saudi Arabia warns that US announcement on status of Jerusalem could jeopardise Middle East peace process

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday (Dec 4) any US announcement on the status of Jerusalem before a final settlement is reached in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would hurt the peace process and heighten regional tensions.

"Any US announcement on the status of Jerusalem prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region," Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a statement.

"The kingdom's policy - has been - and remains in support of the Palestinian people, and this has been communicated to the US administration."