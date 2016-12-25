Santa skis into Christmas Eve in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA (REUTERS) - Santa Claus and his elves dazzled spectators in Alexandria, Virginia, with their water skills on Christmas Eve, Saturday (Dec 24) in Old Town Alexandria, for a third year in a row.

Santa and his reindeer sped by families and children as his elves wowed the crowd with air flips.

The Grinch was also ready for action on his jetski with little Cindy Lou following close behind.

Water-skiing Santa is a yearly tradition which takes place on the Potomac River and is "the longest-running water-ski Christmas show", according to the website.