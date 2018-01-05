San Francisco man jailed 27 years for setting girlfriend on fire

SAN FRANCISCO - A US court jailed a man for 27 years on Thursday (Jan 4) for setting his girlfriend on fire in 2013, causing severe injuries.

Dexter Oliver, 27, who has three previous records of domestic violence, said nothing during the sentencing in a San Francisco courtroom, local media reported.

Oliver attacked Starr Lamare on Jan 6, 201, after an argument about clothes at a paid laundromat near their home in San Francisco's Bayview region.

During the fight, Oliver filled two milk bottles with gasoline and poured it all over Lamare before setting her ablaze.

Lamare suffered severe injuries with most of her face and upper body burned.

Oliver was arrested in Oakland, northeast of San Francisco, one day after the assault and charged with attempted murder and arson.

He pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lamare in November last year.

"You turned my world upside down," Lamare, a 30-year-old mother of three, wrote in a victim impact statement before the sentencing. "My kids were afraid of me. It took two months for my baby to come to me. I was afraid to go outside, afraid to be around people," local news website SFGATE reported.

Oliver will serve his term in a US state prison.

"He'll have a long time to reflect on his heinous act," the news website quoted Assistant District Attorney Sam Totah saying after the hearing.