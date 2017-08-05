Russia probe enters critical phase for Trump

Published
43 min ago

The probe into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election has moved into a new and potentially more dangerous phase for US President Donald Trump, with the use of a grand jury by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Media reports say its focus is a meeting last year between the President's son and a Russian lawyer apparently offering information damaging to Mr Trump's rival Hillary Clinton. Reports say the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also widening its probe to include the global business empire the US President nominally handed over to his sons.

Mr Trump himself went to West Virginia, where he told supporters at a rally that the probe is a "total fabrication". He said: "Most people know there were no Russians in our campaign; there never were. We didn't win because of Russia; we won because of you."

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2017, with the headline 'Russia probe enters critical phase for Trump'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice