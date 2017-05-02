Rogue FBI agent tips off ISIS terrorist after falling in love with him

ATLANTA - A married linguist assigned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to probe a German ISIS terrorist ended up tipping him off and marrying him in Syria, the CNN reported.

The FBI agent, however, regretted her decision weeks later and fled back to the United States.

Ms Daniela Greene, 38, was arrested when she flew home on Aug 8, 2014, and subsequently charged with making false statements involving international terrorism, which earned her a two-year jail term.

Her sentence appeared light for terrorism-related crimes, raising questions about whether she had been given a reduced sentence in exchange for her cooperation, according to the CNN.

The unpublicised case of Ms Greene was an embarrassing breach of national security at the FBI.

According to federal court records, Ms Greene, who was born in Czechoslovakia and lived in Germany for a period of time, lied to the FBI she was going to see her parents in Munich but instead boarded a flight to Istanbul from where she crossed into Syria.

But Ms Greene soon regretted her decision and sent a string of e-mails to an unidentified person in the US, the CNN reported.

"I was weak and didn't know how to handle anything anymore," she wrote on July 8, 2014.

"I really made a mess of things this time."

Her terrorist husband, former German rapper Denis Cuspert, 41, whom she was told to investigate in January 2014, had appeared in propaganda videos, including one in which he was seen holding a freshly severed human head.

According to CNN, Ms Greene is now working as a hostess in a hotel lounge and did not want to discuss her case for fear of endangering her family.

Commenting on the case, the FBI said it had taken "several steps in a variety of areas to identify and reduce security vulnerabilities", but did not elaborate.