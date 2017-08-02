Rex Tillerson to travel to Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia Aug 5 to Aug 9, the State Department said on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Tillerson will participate in meetings of diplomats of the Association of South-east Asian Nations in Manila, and discuss "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, maritime security, and counterterrorism," the State Department said.

In Thailand, Tillerson will pay his respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016, and discuss the US-Thai relationship with officials there.

In Malaysia, he will discuss bilateral relations with officials.

"Secretary Tillerson's travel reaffirms the Administration's commitment to further broaden and enhance US economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region," the State Department said.