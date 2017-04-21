Rex Tillerson to meet with South-east Asian foreign ministers in Washington in May

Asean ministers requested the meeting with Tillerson in an effort to engage with the new US administration.
Asean ministers requested the meeting with Tillerson in an effort to engage with the new US administration.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
27 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with the foreign ministers of South-east Asian countries on May 4 in Washington ahead of planned regional summits in November, a State Department official said on Thursday (April 20).

The foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of South-east Asian Nations requested the meeting with Tillerson in an effort to engage with the new US administration, said Patrick Murphy, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for south-east Asia.

Tillerson and the ministers are likely to discuss trade, territorial claims in the South China Sea, trafficking, crime and other issues.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping