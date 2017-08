HOUSTON (REUTERS) - All residents within 2.4km of a chemical plant in south-east Texas were told to evacuate as a "precautionary measure" on Tuesday (Aug 29) because of the rising risk of an explosion, the local fire marshal's office said in a Twitter message.

Earlier in the day, the owner of the plant Arkema SA, said in a statement that the situation at its Crosby plant "has become serious" and evacuated all of its staff from the facility.

(This story is developing)