Residents report bright flash of light, loud boom from suspected meteor in Michigan

Michigan residents reported the incident from Ann Arbor to Detroit, with some saying they felt their homes shake.
Published
52 min ago

DETROIT - There were several reports of a flashing light in the sky and a loud boom noise on Tuesday night (Jan 16) in southeast Michigan, reports said.

Many residents reported the incident from Ann Arbor to Detroit, with some saying they felt their homes shake, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

In a recently deleted reply on Twitter, the National Weather Service - Detroit said: 'No lightning was detected. Appears to have been a meteor."

Multiple images were posted of night skies being lit up, as social media is abuzz with people reporting what they saw or heard, said Detroit Free Press.

