Religion not 'appropriate' to be basis for US counterterrorism, says John Kelly

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Retired Marine General John Kelly, president-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Department of Homeland Security Secretary, told members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that it is not appropriate for religion to be a basis for US counter-terrorism policy.

Kelly was answering questions from Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who said he “represents communities with high numbers of Muslim- and Arab-Americans who have expressed concerns about Trump's comments on Muslims”.

Elected on Nov 8, Trump at one point had campaigned on a proposal to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the country.

