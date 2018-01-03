Record-shattering arctic cold reaches Florida

MILWAUKEE • Record-shattering arctic cold across the United States reached as far south as Florida with freeze warnings in place from Texas to the Atlantic coast and country's north-east facing another cold wave at the end of the week, forecasters said.

Temperatures ranged from 11 to 17 deg C below normal across the US east of the Rocky Mountains, with only southern Florida untouched by the arctic blast.

Many school districts shut their classrooms yesterday due to the cold snap, which claimed four lives over the long New Year's weekend.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill warnings for yesterday as dangerously low temperatures were due from eastern Montana across the Midwest into the Atlantic coast and the North-east and down through the deep South.

School districts in Iowa, Massachusetts, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina cancelled or delayed the start of classes.

"Just the bitter cold which is just too dangerous to put kids out on the street waiting for a bus that may not come," superintendent Herb Levine of the Peabody Public Schools, north of Boston, told a local CBS affiliate television station.

The cold was blamed for the deaths of two men in separate incidents in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A homeless man was found dead on a porch in Charleston, West Virginia, while another man was found dead outside a church in Detroit and police said he may have froze to death, local news outlets reported.

Stiff breezes were expected to create dangerously cold wind chills across south-eastern Georgia and most of north-eastern Florida, the weather service said.

Mr Michael Kimberl, co-founder of Sean's Outpost, an encampment for homeless people in Pensacola, Florida, said he was handing out propane fuel and extra blankets to residents. "Our community is very unequipped for weather of this type," he said by phone.

The mass of frigid air pumped south by a dip in the jet stream sent temperatures plunging across the US heartland. Omaha in Nebraska posted a low of minus 29 deg C, breaking a 130-year-old record, and Aberdeen in South Dakota shattered a record set in 1919 with a temperature of minus 36 deg C.

The cold is expected to be unrelenting across the Middle Atlantic and north-eastern US, with up to two dozen low-temperature records likely in those regions over the next day or two, said Mr Brian Hurley, a National Weather Service meteorologist at College Park, Maryland.

Although the cold should ease across most of the country after yesterday, the north-eastern quarter will see a repeat of the frigid temperatures from tomorrow to Friday as another arctic blast hits the area.

The private AccuWeather forecaster said the cold snap could combine with a storm brewing off the Bahamas to bring snow and high winds to much of the Eastern Seaboard as it heads north today and tomorrow. Tourists visiting the Horseshoe Falls at Niagara Falls took photos of flowing water that had turned to icicles.

Meanwhile, in Canada, which has been under an extreme cold alert for a week, hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed out of the country's biggest city Toronto due to the deep freeze.

Nearly 500 flights had been cancelled or delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Even king penguins at Calgary zoo, in western Alberta province, have had to take cover as temperatures dropped below -30 deg C on New Year's Eve. Zoo officials brought the 10 kings on Sunday into their heated enclosure, where they can still be viewed by humans brave enough to be out.

Across Canada, planned New Year's Eve festivities in several cities - for humans, that is - were moved indoors.

Environment Canada promised "a gradual warming trend... (and) more seasonable temperatures" by yesterday. It also suggested dressing in warm layers "that you can remove if you get too warm" - a luxury penguins do not have.

Big freeze at Niagara Falls

North America is in the grip of a severe cold snap, with the Arctic chill reaching as far south as Florida. At the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, the landscape turned icy as the mercury plunged to as low as minus 12 deg C, according to photographer Adam Danni.