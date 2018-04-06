Prominent Russian businessmen on new US sanctions list

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday (April 6) against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials.

Below are the names of the most prominent businessmen targeted along with their main assets or connections and extracts from the US Treasury statement.

OLEG DERIPASKA

Main owner of En+, co-owner of Rusal and Norilsk Nickel Deripaska is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's 19th richest businessman with a net worth of US$6.7 billion.

Deripaska holds regular meetings with Putin, invested heavily in Russia's 2014 Sochi winter Olympics, and has said his own interests are indivisible from the state's.

En+ has a 48 per cent stake in Rusal, one of the world's largest aluminium producers. Rusal is listed in Hong Kong and counts Glencore among its shareholders.

Rusal has assets in Italy, Ireland, Sweden, as well as Nigeria, Guyana, Guinea, and a stake in Australian QAL, the world's top alumina refinery. Over 10 per cent of Rusal's total sales go to the United States.

VIKTOR VEKSELBERG

Key owner of Renova holding group Forbes magazine ranks Vekselberg as Russia's 9th richest businessman with a net worth of US$14.4 billion. He is famous for bringing back a collection of Faberge eggs to Russia.

Apart from Russia, Renova has assets in the United States and Europe, of which the most notable are stakes in the Swiss companies Sulzer, Schmolz+Bickenbach and Oerlikon. They are not under sanctions.

Vekselberg and his partners also have a stake in Rusal , which supplies aluminium to the United States and other countries.

KIRILL SHAMALOV

Minority shareholder with petrochemical company Sibur Shamalov married Putin's youngest daughter Katerina in February 2013, multiple sources who were at the wedding told Reuters.

After the marriage, he swiftly grew his wealth through investments in Russia's biggest petro-chemical company Sibur. Unconfirmed media reports say Shamalov and Putin's daughter have since split.

Forbes magazine says Shamalov is Russia's 72nd richest businessman with a net worth of US$1.4 billion. Shamalov now owns 3.9 pct in Sibur. Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, holds a stake in the company as well. Sibur is not under sanctions.

ANDREI SKOCH, a deputy in the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament Forbes magazine says Skoch is Russia's 23rd wealthiest businessman with a net worth of US$4.9 billion.

Skoch's father, Vladimir, owns a stake in USM holding. Businessman Alisher Usmanov is a key shareholder in USM. Neither Usmanov nor USM are under sanctions.

Via USM, Skoch's father co-owns Metalloinvest, Russia's largest and the world's second-largest mining company by the size of iron ore reserves, with units in Ireland, Switzerland and Guinea.

USM also has stakes in Megafon, Russia's second largest mobile operator, in MAIL.RU Group, one of Russia's largest internet companies, and in Russian social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

USM also has stakes in Alibaba, JD.com, Xiaomi, Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Zalando, Flipkart, Ola Cabs, Didi Chuxing, ZocDoc and Klarna.

SULEIMAN KERIMOV

Member of the Russian upper house of parliament Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's 20th wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of US$6.4 billion. Embroiled in a tax fraud investigation in France, the Kremlin has said it will do all it can to help him.

Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, is controlled by Kerimov's family. Polyus is not under sanctions.

VLADIMIR BOGDANOV

Chief executive of oil company Surgutneftegaz Forbes magazine puts Bogdanov's net worth at US$1.8 billion, making him Russia's 53rd wealthiest businessman.

Surgutneftegaz is already under sanctions.

IGOR ROTENBERG

Son of Arkady Rotenberg, Putin's former judo partner Forbes magazine says Igor Rotenberg is Russia's 93rd richest businessman and worth US$1.1 billion.

Arkady Rotenberg and his brother Boris Rotenberg are already under sanctions due to their close connections to Putin whom they have known since they practised judo together in St Petersburg in Putin's younger days.

Arkady Rotenburg is now overseeing the construction of a bridge Putin has championed to Russia-annexed Crimea.