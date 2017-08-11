Probe hots up on Trump links with Russia

WASHINGTON • A raid on the home of US President Donald Trump's former 2016 election campaign manager last month is a sign that an investigation of possible ties between the campaign and Russia is intensifying and is focused on the financial dealings of Trump associates.

Investigators for the special counsel leading the Russia inquiry executed a search warrant at the Northern Virginia home of Mr Paul Manafort, for tax documents and foreign banking records, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The search is the most significant public step investigators have taken since the special counsel, Mr Robert Mueller , was appointed in May.

Investigators are expected to deploy a wide array of similar measures - including interviews and subpoenas - in the coming months.

It was not clear why Mr Mueller did not simply ask Mr Manafort's lawyers for the documents.

Executing a search warrant is considered among the most aggressive steps used by the authorities, which must first demonstrate they have probable cause to believe they will find evidence that a crime occurred.

Legal experts said that Mr Mueller might be trying to send a message to Mr Manafort about the severity of the investigation and to pressure him into cooperating.

The warrant, demanding tax and foreign banking records, suggests that investigators are looking at criminal charges related to the federal Bank Secrecy Act, which requires Americans to report their foreign banking accounts.

It was already known that Mr Manafort was under investigation for his business dealings with his son-in-law; his role in a meeting on June 9 last year between Trump campaign officials and Russians; and whether his work for the Ukrainian government violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Mr Manafort's spokesman confirmed that an FBI raid had been carried out around July 25 but provided no details on the documents that might have been taken.

"Mr Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well," said the spokesman.

The search was carried out at Mr Manafort's home shortly after he met investigators for the Senate Intelligence Committee on July 25.

Mr Manafort was hired by Mr Trump's campaign early last year. In June that year, he was named campaign chairman but resigned just two months later amid reports that he had received millions of dollars in off-the-book payments for consulting work in Ukraine.

His main client in Ukraine was former president Viktor Yanukovych, who was ousted in a popular uprising and fled to Russia.

According to financial records, Mr Manafort had bank accounts in Cyprus - a tax haven often used for money laundering.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called the raid a "highly significant step" and said it was "typical of the most serious criminal investigations dealing with uncooperative or untrusted potential targets".

Mr Trump has called Mr Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt".

