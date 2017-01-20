Priciest US home for sale at US$250m: LA mansion with 21 bathrooms, 5 bars, 40-seat theatre and more

A US$250 million (S$356 million) house in Los Angeles is reportedly the most expensive home listed for sale in the United States.

The sprawling 38,000 sq ft home, at 924 Bel Air Road, has 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens and five bars and breaks the record previously held by a US$195 million mansion in Florida.

It comes with a plethora of luxurious features.

These include a four-lane bowling alley, a 26m glass-tiled infinity pool and a wall of candy.

Included in the price tag? Two years' service by seven full-time staff members, including a chef, masseuse and chauffeur.

The four-storey palatial home sports an additional 17,000 sq ft of entertainment decks with an outdoor hydraulic pop-up theatre, two fully-stocked wine cellars and a massage studio cum wellness spa.

Luxury real estate developer Bruce Makowsky, who designed this home, usually builds property for billionaires, but made this one without a buyer in mind, Forbes reported on Wednesday (Jan 18).

"People spend over half their lives in their home," Mr Makowsky told American news site CNBC.com in a report on Wednesday.

"So when you're home, it should be the ultimate oasis. You should have every single entertainment feature you could have in one home."

The mansion comes with a US$2 million screening room that seats 40, with a 6.7m screen and a sound system with 57 speakers and 16 subwoofers.

Forbes reported that the listing had attracted more than six potential buyers in less than a day on the public market.