President Trump approves sending 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan: Fox News

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump has signed off on sending 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan, Fox News reported, citing a senior US official.

The report comes before Trump addresses the nation on his strategy for Afghanistan at 9pm on Monday (9am Tuesday, Singapore time).

Current US troop numbers are about 8,400.

Trump has long been skeptical of how the United States is fighting the war in Afghanistan, which was launched by President George W. Bush in October 2001 after the Sept 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

Trump announced a strategic review soon after taking office in January and has privately questioned whether sending more troops is wise, US officials said.

"We're not winning," he told advisers in a July meeting, questioning whether US Army General John Nicholson, who leads US and international forces in Afghanistan, should be fired, an official said.

But Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has argued that a US military presence is needed to protect against a continuing threat from Islamist militants.

Earlier this year, Trump gave Mattis the authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan.

A US-led coalition invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the Islamist Taleban government for harbouring Al-Qaeda militants who plotted the Sept 11 attacks.

But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of Bush, Barack Obama and now Trump. About 2,400 US forces have died in Afghanistan since the invasion.