Poignant farewell tweet @FLOTUS

WASHINGTON • A day before the new First Family of Mr Donald Trump flew into Washington for three hectic days of inauguration- related events and festivities, Mrs Michelle Obama went on Twitter to thank supporters in a touching final message as First Lady.

Addressing 6.5 million Twitter followers on Wednesday, Mrs Obama thanked supporters for the "honour of a lifetime".

She shared a picture of herself and Mr Obama enjoying the view from the White House's Truman balcony on her @FLOTUS Twitter account.

Besides the photo, she also tweeted a 30-second video of herself taking one last stroll through the White House with the first pooches, Bo and Sunny. "Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House," she wrote.

Amid speculation over how active a role Mrs Melania Trump will play as First Lady, one of her aides told Vanity Fair that once Mr Trump is sworn in, Mrs Trump will tweet from @FLOTUS.

The aide said: "She is thankful for Mrs Obama and all of her followers and looks forward to connecting with them, while welcoming new followers and speaking directly with the American people through social media."