Plane crashes into highway in US, killing 4

WEBER COUNTY, UTAH - All four people aboard a single-engine aircraft died when the plane crash-landed on a highway in Utah on Wednesday (July 26) and caught fire, police said.

The crash about 35 miles (55 km) north of Salt Lake City shut down parts of the road and led to massive traffic jams, said Sergeant Todd Royce, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman, according to Reuters.

"The plane slid across three lanes of the highway and hit a median," Sgt Royce said in telephone interview.

No one on the highway was injured and the cause of the crash was under investigation, he added.

According local news channel KUTV.com, the Utah Department of Public Safety has released the names of the four victims, who were two married couples from Utah.

48-year-old Layne Clarke and his 46-year-old wife Diana, and 45-year-old Perry Huffaker and his 42-year-old wife Sarah were reportedly leaving on vacation to Island Park, Idaho, reported the Salt Lake Tribune.

