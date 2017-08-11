Pizzas take over Arkansas highway after delivery truck accident

Pizzas covered a highway in Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, causing a massive traffic jam on Wednesday (Aug 9).

A delivery truck carrying the pizzas had been travelling westbound on the Interstate 30 at around 1pm, when it hit the Mabelvale Road overpass.

It tore apart the truck's trailer, causing its diesel fuel and cargo to spill onto the road.

This caused a massive jam which stretched for a long distance in the American city. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident.

Pulaski Co: Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays #artraffic #arnews pic.twitter.com/JBgvrNkNnZ — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 9, 2017

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted shortly after it happened, that the "clean-up will take time", and motorists could expect delays.

"But there's a lot of frozen pizzas laying out on the interstate right now," the Arkansas Online quoted department spokesman Danny Straessle as saying. "Lots of pizza fatalities."

There was so much pizza on the road that the authorities had to use tractors to clear them, according to the Arkansas Online.

It's not delivery, it's (1,000) DiGiourno! Crews scoop up pepperoni pies plastered on I-30 #ARNews pic.twitter.com/2SV9JdLqg1 — Emma Pettit (@EmmaJanePettit) August 9, 2017

It took over four hours before all of the lanes were reopened to traffic.

The transport department also said that the overpass only had "superficial damage" and was still "good for travel".