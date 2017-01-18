Performances at Trump's inauguration: Who will be there and those who have said no

For all his Trumped-up claims, the US President-elect just can't seem to score A-list performances for Friday's ( Jan 20) inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The latest addition to Mr Donald Trump's lineup is gospel and Grammy-nominated singer Travis Greene, who has swiftly come under fire since making the announcement on Monday.

There have been reports that the list of performers for the event is being kept secret to prevent them from dropping out if they are faced with public pressure to not be a part of the event.

Here are the musical acts who have said aye and those who have said nay to being part of the festivities.

We'll be there:

1. Toby Keith



US musician Toby Keith posing in the press room during the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18, 2010. PHOTO: EPA



The country singer has stayed resolute despite backlash. "I don't apologise for performing for our country or military," he said.

"I performed at events for previous presidents (George W.) Bush and (Barack) Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO."

2. Lee Greenwood

The country artist has sung his 1984 hit song God Bless The USA for the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, and he's doing it again.

Greenwood even suggested that those who have turned down the opportunity to perform would regret it.

"You don't get this invitation very often... I'm thrilled to do it."

3. 3 Doors Down

Fans were vitriolic, not even sparing a tribute the American rock band posted on Instagram on Friday (Jan 13) for ex-guitarist Matt Roberts, who died in 2016.

The group's social media sites were awash with comments criticising the band's music and declarations of throwing away their CDs.

4. The Piano Guys



The Piano Guys rose to fame on YouTube. PHOTO: LAMC PRODUCTIONS



The four-member group rose to fame on YouTube playing renditions of pop songs and classical music on the piano and cello.

They said they hoped and prayed for the understanding of people who were against them performing at the inauguration.

In a statement posted on their website on Sunday, they said: "We, too, are distraught and despondent over how divisive this chapter in our nation's politics has been...

"We've found that our music has offered the most optimism when we've had the opportunity to perform for people who may not completely agree with who we are or what we stand for."

5. Jackie Evancho

The 16-year-old runner-up in America's Got Talent in 2010 has a transgender sister, which complicates matters further, since Vice-President-elect Mike Pence passed then revised a religious freedom law in Indiana in 2015 that could have fuelled discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

But the classical crossover singer said: "I just kind of thought that this is for my country.

"So if people are going to hate on me, it's for the wrong reason."

No, thank you:

1. Elton John



British pop icon Elton John thrilled a 5,000-strong crowd on the first night of his two-night show at The Star Theatre on Dec 1, 2015. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



A firm denial came from the multiple Grammy Award-winner's spokesman after a vice-chair of Mr Trump's presidential inaugural committee claimed that the singer would be performing.

Aids activist John had previously said that a Trump presidency made him "fear for the world" and had told Mr Trump to stop using his music during his presidential campaign.

2. David Foster

A photo posted by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:38am PST

After reports surfaced that the Grammy-winning music producer was helping to organise the event, he clarified on Instagram: "I was asked to participate in the upcoming inauguration some time ago and I politely and respectfully declined".

3. Charlotte Church

@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017

The Welsh singer used Twitter to make it clear that she would not be associated with "Sith death eater" Trump.

A Jan 10 posting said: "Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye".

4. Moby

The electronic artist known for his veganism and animal rights activism jokingly stipulated his own conditions for performing, after being approached to DJ.

In an Instagram post on Jan 11, he said: "I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans."

5. Jennifer Holliday



Jennifer Holliday performs onstage during American Idol 2012 results show on May 23, 2012. PHOTO: AFP



Strong opposition from the LGBT community overturned the Tony Award-winning singer's decision to perform.

Addressing her LGBT fans in an open letter, she said: "I sincerely apologise for my lapse of judgment, for being uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans", she wrote.

"The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you...You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally."

