Pentagon launches probe into Donald Trump's ex-security adviser Michael Flynn

The inspector general of the Department of Defence is probing whether Flynn had "failed to obtain required approval prior to receiving any emolument from a foreign government".
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A Pentagon inspector general is launching its own investigation into whether President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn took payments from foreign entities without approval, according to a letter released by House Democrats on Thursday (April 27).

The inspector general of the Department of Defence is probing whether Flynn had "failed to obtain required approval prior to receiving any emolument from a foreign government", according to the April 11 letter to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

(This story is developing.)

