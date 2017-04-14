Pentagon declines comment on NBC story on pre-emptive action against North Korea

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Thursday (April 13) declined to comment on an NBC report about possible pre-emptive action against North Korea, saying, as a policy, it does not discuss future operations "nor publicly speculate on possible scenarios."

"Commanders are always considering a full range of options to protect against any contingencies," Dana White, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a statement. Reuters had queried the Pentagon about the report.

"Our commitment to the defence of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of potential threats, remains steadfast."

