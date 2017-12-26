Pence says Trump 'made the right decision' in firing Michael Flynn

BAGRAM (REUTERS) - When asked about the firing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Vice President Mike Pence did not clarify whether he knew that Flynn had lied in his interview with the FBI about his contacts with Russians.

"I stand by everything I've said with regard to that individual," Pence told CBS News in an interview done during his surprise trip to Afghanistan that aired on Face the Nation on Sunday (Dec 24).

Pressed further, he said: "What I can tell you is I knew that he had lied to me. And I know the president made the right decision with regard to him."

Flynn was forced to resign after just 24 days in his post after he was found to have misled Pence about his discussions with Russia's then-ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak.

Flynn has now pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and is the first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered by special counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into Russian attempts to influence last year's US presidential election and possible collusion by Trump aides.