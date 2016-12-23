Passenger who confronts Ivanka Trump gets kicked off JetBlue flight

WASHINGTON - A passenger was removed from a JetBlue flight in the US after verbally harassing Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, as she headed off on holiday with her family, according to reports.

Fox News said the US President-elect's daughter was flying in economy with her husband, Jared Kushner, her children and several cousins when an unidentified man began yelling at her.

“Your father is ruining the country,” the man said, according to TMZ.

“Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

The man was reportedly holding a young child in his arms during the tirade.

Trump tried distracting her kids during the incident.

When JetBlue security escorted the man off the plane at JFK airport in New York, he reportedly complained they were “kicking me off for expressing my opinion”.

According to the New York Daily News, the man in question was Matthew Lasner, a professor of Hunter College in New York.

He said that his husband “expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane.”

Lasner posted an image on Twitter showing Trump sitting in her seat.



Matthew Lasner uploaded this photo of Ivanka Trump sitting in her seat to Twitter. He later deleted his account. PHOTO: TWITTER



Lasner earlier wrote that his husband was “chasing” down the couple in the airport terminal “to harass them.” The professor later deleted his Twitter account.



One of Matthew Lasner's tweets before he deleted his account. PHOTO: TWITTER



ABC News was told by senior sources in the Trump transition team that Trump and her family were heading to Hawaii for a holiday when the incident happened.

Another passenger on the flight, Marc Scheff, said that when the man saw Ivanka Trump, he “did a double take and said ‘Oh my God. This is a nightmare!’” said Reuters.

Social services should call these 2 4 their parenting while verbally abusing woman & kids on plane. #IvankaTrump #dangoldstein #mattlasner pic.twitter.com/Khw44zMKlT — Joy Morris (@JoyEMorris1) December 22, 2016

"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight," a JetBlue spokesman said in a statement.

"In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."

A US Secret Service official told ABC News that the airline had made the decision to remove the passenger from the plane. Secret Service agents were on board the flight with the Trumps but they were not involved in the situation.

Donald Trump was not with his daughter on the flight, ABC said. The President-elect is currently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.