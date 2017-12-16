On track for space

Published
35 min ago

The Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft being rolled out to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan yesterday. Crew members of Expedition 54-55 - Nasa astronaut Scott Tingle, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and astronaut Norishige Kanai from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency - are scheduled to blast off on the Soyuz MS-07 to the International Space Station tomorrow.

US President Donald Trump this week scaled back a directive to Nasa, eliminating deadlines set by his predecessor Barack Obama for space missions to send Americans back to the moon and eventually to Mars.

