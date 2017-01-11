Obama warns of test to democracy, says US still divided on issues like race, immigration

CHICAGO - In his farewell presidential speech, Mr Barack Obama warned of test to democracy in the United States and said the country is still not where it needs to be on issues like race and immigration

"A shrinking world, growing inequality; demographic change and the spectre of terrorism - these forces haven't just tested our security and prosperity, but our democracy as well.

"And how we meet these challenges to our democracy will determine our ability to educate our kids, and create good jobs, and protect our homeland," Mr Obama said to a cheering crowd on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning Jan 11, Singapore time).

Mr Obama, the country's first black president and son of a Kenyan immigrant, also addressed the issues of race and immigration in his speech.

"After my election, there was talk of a post-racial America. Such a vision, however well-intended, was never realistic. For race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society. I've lived long enough to know that race relations are better than they were 10, or20, or 30 years ago - you can see it not just in statistics, you see it in the attitudes of young Americans across the political spectrum," he said.

But the country is not where it needs to be, Mr Obama cautioned.

“All of us have more work to do. After all, if every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hardworking white middle class and undeserving minorities, then workers of all shades will be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves.

"If we decline to invest in the children of immigrants, just because they don’t look like us, we diminish the prospects of our own children – because those brown kids will represent a larger share of America’s workforce,” he said.

On terrorism, Mr Obama said “no foreign terrorist organisation has successfully planned and executed an attack" on US homeland in the past eight years, although he noted the issue of homegrown terrorists such as the Boston marathon bombing and San Bernandino massacre.

“To all who serve, it has been the honour of my lifetime to be your Commander-in-Chief,” he said to a standing ovation.

The departing US president also thanked his wife Michelle in his farewell speech.

“For the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” said Mr Obama, wiping his tears with a white handkerchief.