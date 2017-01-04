Obama speaks to Turkish President Erdogan, offers condolences to victims of nightclub attack

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Tuesday (Jan 3) with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences for those killed and wounded in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub on Dec 31, the White House said in a statement.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 39 people during New Year celebrations.

Mr Obama also welcomed Turkey's efforts to facilitate a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and a return to political negotiations between the Syrian government and the opposition, the statement said.