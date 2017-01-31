Obama says disagrees with discrimination based on religion: spokesman

Former US president Barack Obama gives his final presidential press conference on January 18, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC. He has said he would take a break from politics on leaving office, but would not hesitate to speak up if America
Former US president Barack Obama gives his final presidential press conference on January 18, 2017, at the White House in Washington, DC. He has said he would take a break from politics on leaving office, but would not hesitate to speak up if America's "core values" are questioned, citing concerns about discrimination and freedom of the press.PHOTO: AFP
Published
38 min ago

(REUTERS) - Former US President Barack Obama is heartened by the political activism he sees across the country and disagrees with discrimination against people based on their religion, a spokesman said on Monday.

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for Obama, said the former president who left office 10 days ago "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion".

"Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organise and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake," Lewis said. He said Obama was "heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country".

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping