Obama, Canada ban drilling in Arctic waters

WASHINGTON • US President Barack Obama announced what he called a permanent ban on offshore oil and gas drilling along wide areas of the Arctic and the Atlantic seaboard as he tried to nail down an environmental legacy that cannot quickly be reversed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada simultaneously announced a ban on new drilling in Canadian Arctic waters.

"These actions, and Canada's parallel actions, protect a sensitive and unique ecosystem that is unlike any other region on earth," Mr Obama said in a statement.

With Mr Trump bringing a strident pro-oil stance to the White House, the outgoing administration has launched a rearguard action.

A senior administration official said there was a "strong legal basis" for the move, and suggested Mr Trump could not revoke the decision without an act of Congress.

Mr Obama invoked an obscure provision of a 1953 law, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which he said gives him the authority to act unilaterally. While some presidents have used that law to temporarily protect smaller portions of federal waters, Mr Obama's declaration of a permanent drilling ban on portions of the ocean floor from Virginia to Maine and along much of Alaska's coast is breaking new ground. The declaration's fate will almost certainly be decided by the federal courts.

98% Percentage of US federally owned Arctic waters where drilling would be banned. 46m ha Area of Arctic waters to be protected. 1.5m ha Area of waters along the US' Atlantic seaboard to be protected.

"It's never been done before," said Mr Patrick Parenteau, a professor of environmental law at Vermont Law School. "There is no case law on this. It's uncharted waters."

The move - considered creative by supporters and abusive by opponents - is one of many efforts by Mr Obama to protect what environmental policies he can from a successor who has vowed to roll them back. The President, in concert with United Nations leaders, rushed countries to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change this year, putting the multinational accord into force in record time, before Mr Trump's inauguration.

Mr Trump has mocked climate change as a hoax perpetrated by China and has attacked Mr Obama's environmental regulations as job- killers. He has also promised to make fossil fuel mining and drilling across the nation's lands and waters a central feature of his economic programme. As such, he is unlikely to let Mr Obama's drilling ban go unchallenged.

Tuesday's announcement would ban drilling in about 98 per cent of federally owned Arctic waters, or about 46 million ha, a pristine region home to endangered species, including polar bears and bowhead whales. It would also block drilling off the Atlantic coast around a series of coral canyons in a 1.5 million ha area stretching from Norfolk, Virginia, to the Canadian border. The coral canyons are home to unique deep-water corals and rare species of fish.

Mr Obama said the actions taken by the US and Canada reflected the risks from oil spills. "They reflect the scientific assessment that even with the high safety standards that both our countries have put in place, the risks of an oil spill in this region are significant, and our ability to clean up from a spill in the region's harsh conditions is limited."

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry lobby group, warned that "blocking offshore exploration would weaken our national security, destroy good-paying jobs and could make energy less affordable for consumers".

The Sierra Club, an environmental lobby group, welcomed the move as a step towards "protecting our beaches, the climate and coastal economies".

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE