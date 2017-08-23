NY eatery fires worker over racial slur on receipt

NEW YORK • A New York city restaurant has sacked one of its staff who wrote "Ching Chong" as the name of an Asian customer on a receipt.

Facebook user Ziggy Chau posted the incriminating photo online last Wednesday, showing a crumpled receipt from Cornerstone Cafe, with the words "Customer Name: Ching Chong" printed on it.

In the caption, she said it happened to a friend's mother and she asked people to boycott the eatery until it publicly apologises.

She wrote: "Better yet, call them directly and let them know they have a racist staff member."

In a later update, she explained that her friend did not want to escalate the incident, so she called the restaurant herself to complain to the manager.

She said: "I explained the situation to the manager by the name of Rocco, who asked me what is the customer's name then. I said regardless, the receipt said Ching Chong, a derogatory term for Asians. He made an excuse and said maybe the server misheard the name."

Ms Chau said that while she did not want innocent people to lose their jobs, it was not alright "to mock and be biased to people who are different".

In a Thursday post on the restaurant's Facebook page, which is no longer active, the manager, Rocco, issued an apology.

"The situation left me speechless... It leaves me no choice than to terminate this employee for this unjustified act," he wrote.