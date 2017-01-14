Nominee for CIA chief accuses Russia of 'aggressive action'

WASHINGTON • The first battle Mr Mike Pompeo prepared to fight was against the Russians, when he led a tank platoon in Germany in the twilight of the Cold War. On Thursday, he made clear he was ready to take on America's old adversary if confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

But doing so may result in a battle closer to home: Mr Pompeo and the CIA versus President-elect Donald Trump, who has openly embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin, even as he publicly denigrates US intelligence agencies.

At his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, Mr Pompeo accused Russia of "aggressive action" in meddling in the US election in November, of "asserting itself aggressively" by occupying part of Ukraine and of "doing nearly nothing" to destroy the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

The former army officer, 53, insisted that if necessary, he would be ready to stand up to Mr Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, and would shield operatives of the CIA against any attempt to politicise its work.

For weeks, Mr Trump questioned the intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia used hacking and other tactics to try to tilt the election in his favour - an unprecedented breach between an incoming president and the intelligence operatives he will soon command.

He also denounced intelligence officials for what he said were leaks to the media by intelligence agencies of a dossier that makes unverified, salacious allegations about his contacts in Russia.

By contrast, Mr Pompeo voiced strong support for the CIA at the hearing, saying he has seen the agency's staff "walk through fire".

He said he understood it would be a problem "if folks were afraid there would be political retribution", and promised "to have their backs at every single moment. You have my word I will do that".

Asked if the CIA, under his leadership, would continue to pursue intelligence on Russian hacking, he said: "I will continue to pursue foreign intelligence with vigour no matter where the facts lead."

The agency would also provide "accurate, timely, robust and clear- eyed analysis of Russian activities".

Mr Pompeo also signalled he would stand firm against enhanced interrogation techniques, which were introduced after the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the US and are widely regarded as torture, with their use banned by Congress. Mr Trump has said the US should bring back tactics such as waterboarding, which simulates drowning.

Asked what he would do if he was ordered to employ such methods by Mr Trump, Mr Pompeo replied: "Absolutely not."

NYTIMES, REUTERS

SEE OPINION