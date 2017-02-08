No other countries to be added to US travel ban: Kelly

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a congressional panel on Tuesday (Feb 7) that the United States is not considering adding any countries to its list of seven whose nationals were temporarily banned, under an executive order, from entering the country on visas.

Kelly was responding to reports that the Trump administration was considering adding 12 countries to the list.

The executive order has been temporarily lifted by a court order.

Kelly also told the congressional panel that he expects a wall on the US-Mexico border to be "well under way" within the next two years.

Kelly said the wall would be some kind of "physical barrier," perhaps including a fence in some places.

Republican President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall along the US-Mexico border to stop illegal immigration.