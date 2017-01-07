At least 3 fatally shot at Ft Lauderdale airport: MSNBC

(Reuters) – At least nine people were shot, including three fatally, and a suspect was in custody at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday (Jan 6), MSNBC reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

“There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim,” said a post on the airport’s Twitter account. A spokesperson for the airport could not be reached immediately for comment.

Security officials corralled passengers into a number of areas, including underneath jetways and at least one open space on the runway apron, according to images on cable news networks.

Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary for US President George W. Bush, said on Twitter that shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

“All seems calm now but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am,” Fleischer said.

(This is a developing story.)