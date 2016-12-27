New York teacher fired after having sex with high school student is found dead

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - A woman who lost her job at a Bronx high school in 2012 after her sexual relationship with a student came to light was found dead on Monday (Dec 26) along with her four-year-old son.

Their bodies were discovered in the family's apartment in Harlem, but how and when they had died remained under investigation, the police said.

The woman, Felicia Barahona, 36, was found on the living room floor with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck and her son, Miguel, was discovered in the bathtub, according to the police.

Barahona had taught at DeWitt Clinton High School, a public school in the Bronx, until 2012, when it was discovered that she had had a sexual relationship with a student, according to news reports and an interview with a relative.

Barahona later gave birth to a child believed to have been fathered by the student, who was 17 or 18 when the sexual relationship began, according to the differing news reports.

On Monday, the police said the name of the four-year-old boy found in the bathtub was Miguel and that he was Barahona's son.

A relative of the family said in a phone interview that Miguel was the name of the child Barahona had with the former student.

The police said the mother and the son had died in recent days, although the precise time of death had not been established.

The police were called to the building and discovered the bodies after a neighbour called to complain about an odour.

Police officers walked in and out of the building throughout the early afternoon. A woman walked out crying and crossing herself and a few minutes later, under light rain, an Office of Chief Medical Examiner vehicle backed up and opened its doors onto the entrance of the building.

Two bodies were loaded inside.