New York subway bombing: No evidence suspect linked to militants in Bangladesh, says counter-terrorism chief

A member of the New York City Police Department stands guard inside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal after it reopened following an explosion.
A member of the New York City Police Department stands guard inside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal after it reopened following an explosion. PHOTO: AFP
Published
48 min ago

DHAKA (REUTERS) - Bangladesh has not found any evidence linking a Bangladeshi man charged with an attempted suicide bombing in New York on Monday with militants in Bangladesh, the country's counter-terrorism chief said.

"We have collected evidence and information from his family members: his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law," Monirul Islam, head of Bangladesh Police's counter-terrorism unit, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday (Dec 13).

"In Bangladesh we have not found any connection or have not been able to identify any of his associates who were or are involved with any terrorist groups."

