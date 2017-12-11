New York police responding to reports of explosion near Times Square, one person in custody

NEW YORK (REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - A man has been taken into custody and several are injured following a possible pipe bomb explosion in a below-ground passage way near New York's iconic Times Square during Monday (Dec 11) morning’s rush hour.

"Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary," the New York police department wrote on their Twitter account.

A police officer near the scene said: “There was an explosion under Port Authority somewhere in the subway. That’s all we’ve got for now.” Media reported several people were injured, and WPIX television reported, citing sources, that a man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel.

“There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” said Diego Fernandez, one of the commuters at Port Authority.

“Everybody was scared and running and shouting.”

President Donald Trump was briefed on the explosion, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Some subway train lines in the area were being evacuated, the police said.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal, which bills itself as the world’s busiest bus terminal, also is not far from Times Square. A police spokesman said that the incident occurred in the subway.

BREAKING NEWS: Something going on at #PortAuthorityBusTerminal. Almost got trampled in the rush of people trying to get out. Heard people talking about possible #explosion. pic.twitter.com/3LTO2kiiyD — Pete Sayek (@PeteRFNY) December 11, 2017

The scenes in #Manhattan right now. Remain vigilant and safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/zb5Ac4MArI — Shmuli Brown (@UniRabbi) December 11, 2017

BREAKING: Bomb explosion at Port Authority bus terminal in #Manhattan, police are checking the cause.



A few injuries reported. One suspect reportedly in custody. #NewYork pic.twitter.com/kJpfB6rd0Y — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 11, 2017

This story is developing.