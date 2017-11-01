New York marathon to go ahead as planned after attack

NEW YORK (AFP) - The New York Marathon will be held as planned on Sunday albeit with heightened security measures, despite the truck attack that left eight dead in Lower Manhattan, city officials said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

“It will go on as scheduled. It will be an extraordinary event, as it always is,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference.

He said security will be heavily stepped up for the race involving more than 50,000 runners and 2.5 million people lining the streets of the Big Apple to cheer them on.

Deadly Halloween attack in New York branded 'terrorism'

The beefed up security will feature more sand trucks parked to prevent vehicle attacks, extra police stationed on rooftops, and more anti-sniper units, among other steps, said New York police chief Carlos Gomez.

In addition to uniformed officers along the route, plainclothes officers will blend in with the spectators.

“They’ll be mixing in with the crowds to detect any suspicious activity,” Gomez said.