New US travel advisory system

Americans travelling abroad will no longer have to muddle through lists of warnings, alerts and advice from the US State Department on their chosen destination.

The department on Wednesday released a new streamlined travel advisory system that ranks every country, including Antarctica, according to their danger levels from one to four, with Level One being the safest and Level Four carrying the warning "do not travel".

The new system includes an interactive world map, with countries colour-coded blank, yellow, orange or red, according to their rankings.

Ms Michelle Bernier-Toth, acting deputy assistant secretary for overseas citizen services, said the changes were made as there was a need to make the information more accessible to people and more easily understood using plain language.

