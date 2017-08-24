Netizens defend young son Barron's dressing

WASHINGTON • Once again, Barron Trump has become the target of online criticism. And once again, political figures, celebrities and others on social media are standing up for the 11-year-old, imploring the media to keep the youngest Trump out of the negative limelight.

Conservative news outlet The Daily Caller published a report on Monday attacking Barron for the T-shirt and shorts he wore while boarding Air Force One on Sunday.

The headline read: "It's high time Barron Trump starts dressing like he's in the White House."

Many described the report as "mean spirited", "shameful", intrusive and irrelevant. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who previously came to Barron's defence, tweeted: "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves."

In The Daily Caller report, entertainment reporter Ford Springer wrote that "while the President and First Lady travelled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theatre".

Some asked why anyone should care about "what an 11-year-old boy wears", as journalist Yashar Ali tweeted, while others complimented his outfit. "Barron was rockin a good look today," tweeted Mr Jesse Lee, who was a special assistant under former president Barack Obama.

WASHINGTON POST