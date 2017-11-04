Netflix cuts ties with under-fire Kevin Spacey

NEW YORK (AFP) - Netflix on Friday (Nov 3) dumped Kevin Spacey, saying it would be involved in no further production of its hit series House Of Cards that includes the actor, now facing a mounting slew of sexual assault allegations.

The streaming service also said it was abandoning the release of an upcoming film Gore that had starred the 58-year-old actor, whose glittering career is now collapsing around him.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House Of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," a Netflix spokesman said.

The channel said it would work with the show's production company MRC "during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show".

"We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey," the spokesman added.

Eight current or former employees on the award-winning House Of Cards told CNN that Spacey turned the set into a "toxic" environment through a pattern of sexual harassment of younger male crew members.

Related Story Kevin Spacey allegedy assaulted, harassed House Of Cards crew

Related Story Kevin Spacey apologises after actor describes sexual advance at 14

Related Story NYPD gathering evidence for possible Weinstein arrest

Spacey is also reportedly being investigated by British police for assault in 2008.

He has been accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old boy in New York and of making advances on a 14-year-old boy.

The actor, who plays corrupt US president Frank Underwood on the Netflix series, declared that he was "beyond horrified" by the first allegation to be made public, from actor Anthony Rapp, which he claimed not to remember.