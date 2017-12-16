Need 'sustained' North Korea lull before talks can happen, says Rex Tillerson

UNITED NATIONS (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday (Dec 15) there must be a “sustained cessation of North Korea’s threatening behaviour” before talks can occur between Washington and Pyongyang, but he did not specify a length of time for a lull.

“North Korea must earn its way back to the table. The pressure campaign must and will continue until denuclearisation is achieved,” Tillerson told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Tillerson also called on China and Russia to increase pressure on North Korea by going beyond the implementation of UN sanctions.

The Security Council has ratcheted up sanctions on North Korea since 2006.