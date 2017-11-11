Naomi Campbell says the new Pirelli calendar comes with a great message

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Alice's Adventures in Wonderland gets a twist with an all-black cast for Pirelli's 45th edition calendar.

British photographer Tim Walker called on a mix of icons and newcomers to take on characters from Lewis Carroll's popular fairy tale. Up and coming model Duckie Thot took on the role of Alice, Naomi Campbell embodied the Royal Beheader and Djimon Hounsou became the King of Hearts.

Hounsou, who immediately said yes to the project, said the calendar is rooted in inclusion.

"It was quite refreshing. And certainly the need for integration is certain when you're looking at the political atmosphere of the world today it speaks volume," explained Hounsou.

For Campbell, who has appeared in four of the Italian tire company's calendars, the all-black cast is a reflection of where the world is going.

"I think it's more than a social message about diversity, I think it's just the new - it's the new time," said Campbell.

The cast also included actress Lupita Nyong'o, television personality Whoopi Goldberg and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The exclusive calendar is never sold, but rather gifted to celebrities, politicians and other high-profile figures.