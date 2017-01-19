Nancy Sinatra has dig at Donald Trump over dad's song My Way being used at inauguration

When a fan asked Nancy Sinatra what she thought of her father Frank's song My Way being played at Donald Trump's inaugural ball, she told her to "remember the first line of the song".

The first line of the song is: "And now the end is near."

According to reports, the famous song will be performed for Trump's first dance with his wife Melania as US President following his inauguration on Jan 20.

Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

Sinatra, 76 - known for the songs Bang Bang and These Boots Are Made For Walkin - does not appear to be a fan of the incoming president.

I'm afraid I can't see how that's possible considering the heavy damage done already but I hope you're right, Mick. @micantix — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

After sending out her Twitter missive on Jan 19, however, she later tweeted a message of hope and said she was wishing Trump all the best.

Actually I'm wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don't believe anyone tries to be a bad president. https://t.co/BePN3n8otn — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

At this point I'm happy to have hope. My dad would say, "Don't despair." @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017

My Way was written by Paul Anka — who was asked to perform the song but says he can’t because of a scheduling conflict — and made popular by Frank Sinatra in 1969.

Nashville-based jazz singer Erin Boehme and two other unidentified artists will perform the song, according to the Washington Examiner.

The song’s first line is followed by "And so I face the final curtain" and the lyrics go on to tell a tale of regret, love, laughter, and tears, all the while overcoming life’s obstacles.

Each verse ends with “I did it my way.”

It is the most frequently-played song at British funeral services, said Britain's Independent.