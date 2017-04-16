North Korea's behaviour cannot continue: US national security adviser

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - An international consensus that includes China has now emerged to the effect that North Korea's "threatening behavior" cannot go on, US national security adviser General H.R. McMaster said on Sunday (April 16).

Speaking after North Korea's latest - and apparently failed - missile test, Gen McMaster told ABC: "I think there"s an international consensus now, including - including the Chinese and the Chinese leadership - that this is a situation that just can't continue."

Gen McMaster made a point of stating several times that China – North Korea’s key ally – is now concerned about the reclusive communist state’s behavior.

He said US President Donald Trump has made clear he will not allow the nuclear-armed Pyongyang regime to put the US and its regional allies under threat. The consensus including China is “that this problem is coming to a head. And so it’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully,” Gen McMaster said.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.

"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" he tweeted.