Musk firm eyes $136m to build brain machines

SAN FRANCISCO • Neuralink, the start-up co-founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has taken steps to sell as much as US$100 million (S$136 million) in stock to fund the development of technology that connects human brains with computers.

The San Francisco-based firm has already got US$27 million in funding, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr Musk said last Friday that Neuralink is not seeking outside investors.

A spokesman did not reply to queries about the funding source.

Mr Musk, 46, is the chief executive of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies. He has several other pet projects, including a venture to bore tunnels for roads or tube-based transportation systems known as the hyperloop, and another project for the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

In June, Mr Musk said Neuralink is a priority after more demanding commitments to his automotive and rocket companies.

Neuralink's website says it is "developing ultra-high bandwith brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers." It is recruiting engineers and scientists to join the effort.

"No neuroscience experience is required: talent and drive matter far more," the site says. "We expect most of our team to come from other areas and industries."

