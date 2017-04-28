Museum of Ice Cream serves up sweet art

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - A mouth-watering exhibit in Los Angeles celebrates all things ice cream.

Called the Museum of Ice Cream, the collection features interactive installations where visitors are encouraged to taste and touch.

In the Banana Split Room, 10,000 hanging banana replicas create a colourful jungle, while banana-scented scratch-and-sniff paper lines the walls.

"It's not a traditional museum experience. You're not just going here and looking at installations. You're of course tasting, and tasting many different things, but we also are all about sharing. It's meant to be a social experience," said Mr Manish Vora, Museum of Ice Cream co-founder.

And it is - the exhibit is a social media fan's dream: pose with popsicles, walk amongst giant gummy bears, and even play in a pool filled with 100 million custom made sprinkles.

"They're really cool. But don't eat them because that's not good," said visitor Ms Hope Stalter.

Museum of Ice Cream is open in Los Angeles through early July.

Following its stay, the museum's creators hope to take the exhibition to other US cities and eventually serve up some some sweet art internationally in 2018.