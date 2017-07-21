Minneapolis police chief says officer 'did well in his training'

MINNEAPOLIS (REUTERS) - There was no indication that there would be an issue with the Minneapolis police officer involved in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman over the weekend, the city's police chief said on Thursday (July 20).

"We have a very robust field training officer programme. He did well in his training," Police Chief Janee Harteau said of Officer Mohamed Noor, who is now under investigation in the fatal shooting of Justine Damond.

Damond was killed by a single gunshot wound to the abdomen that state law enforcement officials say was fired by Noor.

Noor has refused to be interviewed by authorities about the shooting, which has sparked outrage in Minneapolis and in Australia.

Police are investigating why body cameras on Noor and the second police officer who arrived at the scene and the dashboard camera on their patrol car were not turned on at the time.

"My expectation is that those cameras should be on. It is very clear in the policy when they should be on. We're also going to enhance the policy," Harteau said.

Damond, who was unarmed, had called police about a possible sexual assault in her neighbourhood just before midnight on Saturday.

There is no known video footage of the shooting.

The body cameras were inactive for both police officers in the patrol car, investigators said.

Harteau said the department has had body cameras for eight months but that it is not second nature for officers to put them on.