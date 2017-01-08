Milestones... and missteps

As President Barack Obama heads towards the exit at the White House, his legacy remains very much up in the air. American voters chose him and his platform of hope and change in 2008. Now they have handed the reins of power to someone who has pledged to undo what Mr Obama has done.

Some milestones of his presidency can never be taken away, however - Mr Obama approved the raid that killed terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, and he will always be known as the first African-American president - but the stunning results of the 2016 presidential election leave question marks over nearly everything else.

Although Mr Obama took a more active role in campaigning for a chosen successor than most of his predecessors, the election left the Democratic Party without control of any of the levers of power in Washington. Republicans now hold not only the White House but majorities in both chambers of Congress as well. Judges appointed by Republican presidents will now also likely hold a majority in the Supreme Court for generations to come.

That leaves little protection in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government for Mr Obama's core achievements. The extent that core parts of his legacy will still be in place in four years' time will be determined by a party that has spent the last four years opposing him.

Up until the apparent repudiation on Nov 8, President Obama appeared to have a lot going for him.

He could, for instance, be considered as the man who finally gave Americans the healthcare reform they badly needed. While many, including the President himself, concede that the law known as Obamacare is far from perfect, it was at least a start. Some 20 million Americans who did not have health insurance before the law kicked in now do.

Yet the future of Obamacare is uncertain, primarily because the party now in power has tried dozens of times to repeal it. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, congressman Tom Price, has been a vocal critic of Obamacare. While the politics of repealing and replacing the law might be difficult, the Republicans have made it clear they intend to try.

Mr Obama was also the president who saw the country through the Great Recession. Thus, he will leave office with the US economy as one of the brighter lights in an otherwise depressed global environment.

Overseas, President Obama's landmark achievements include a series of key agreements - the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement, the Paris climate change pact and the Iran nuclear deal. The TPP was meant to be the anchor for the administration's broader pivot to Asia; the Paris accord reflected a big step towards solving what he considered the biggest threat to America; and the Iran deal served as the epitome of a key Obama belief - that the world's problems were best dealt with through diplomacy.

Mr Obama's eight years in the Oval Office saw their fair share of missteps as well. He looked weak when his infamous red line in Syria was crossed and his administration did not react. Similarly, Mr Obama was criticised for his response to the Russian annexation of Crimea.

At home, Mr Obama has said one of his greatest regrets was that rancour and partisanship had grown during his tenure. The current danger for the President is that if his best work is undone, all that will be left are the failures.

Thus the cloud hanging over the Obama legacy is this: Can a president still be considered great if he has nothing to show for it - if his achievements are dismantled by the man who comes after?

For some observers, the answer is still yes. Dr Jeffrey Alexander, Yale University sociology professor and author of the book Obama Power, said if Mr Trump does turn out to be wrong in vowing to unwind Mr Obama's achievements, it could yet validate the current president.

"I actually think that Trump's imminent effort to destroy the major achievements of the preceding administration will make Obama's policies seem that much more important... The Obama era will come to seem a Golden Age to which the American progressive tradition will look back with pride and yearning," he told The Sunday Times.

"This iconic status for progressives will make the possibility of overturning Trumpism that much more likely."

